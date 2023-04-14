My heart and soul always with Delhi, says Rishabh Pant
Pant, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation and recovery at the National Cricket Academy, located next door to the Chinnaswamy, caught up with team members
Delhi Capitals, looking desperately for their first win in five matches in IPL 2023, had a surprise visitor at the team’s training session at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday - Rishabh Pant. Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.
Pant, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation and recovery at the National Cricket Academy, located next door to the Chinnaswamy, caught up with the team members to boost their morale. ‘’My heart and soul are always with the Delhi Capitals. I would like to wish them all the best for their next match,’’ Pant told the Capitals media.
When asked about his recovery from a ghastly road accident last December, Pant said: ‘’I am recovering very well and I’m getting better with each passing day. I came to visit the National Cricket Academy and the Delhi Capitals happened to be there. So I met the team.’’
The accident has put the dashing wicketkeeper-batter’s return to competitive cricket in jeopardy, with his participation in the 50-overs World Cup later this year looking doubtful. ‘’I just saw how the team’s practice is carrying on. I really love to be around the boys and I am missing it,’’ Pant added.
While the David Warner-led Capitals are languishing at the bottom of the table, RCB – seventh with only one win in three matches – will be keen to log in full points at home.
