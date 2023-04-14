My heart and soul always with Delhi, says Rishabh Pant

When asked about his recovery from a ghastly road accident last December, Pant said: ‘’I am recovering very well and I’m getting better with each passing day. I came to visit the National Cricket Academy and the Delhi Capitals happened to be there. So I met the team.’’

The accident has put the dashing wicketkeeper-batter’s return to competitive cricket in jeopardy, with his participation in the 50-overs World Cup later this year looking doubtful. ‘’I just saw how the team’s practice is carrying on. I really love to be around the boys and I am missing it,’’ Pant added.

While the David Warner-led Capitals are languishing at the bottom of the table, RCB – seventh with only one win in three matches – will be keen to log in full points at home.