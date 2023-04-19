Prithvi Shaw, in the headlines for wrong reasons now?

Take the recent subjudice episode over the past month –it’s anybody’s guess though if it’s acting as a form of distraction for Shaw. The former Under-19 World Cup winning captain is facing charges of molestation and assault as per a criminal complaint filed by Sapna Gill, a social media influencer and her boyfriend. The Andheri Magistrate Court in Mumbai has reserved it’s order on the complaint till May 26 – where any unfavourable judgement may deal a body blow to Shaw’s already chequered career.

A lot of dirty linen has been washed in public after Gill was arrested alongwith a few friends for an alleged attack on Shaw following an argument over clicking selfies at an upscale café in Mumbai in February. Shaw's complaint was registered at the Oshiwara police station which had arrested five persons for abusing and attacking Shaw and damaging his car.

Back in 2019, Shaw was found guilty of ‘inadvertantly’ taking Terbutaline – a banned substance for treating a respiratory tract infection which had the BCCI slapping a retrospective ban on him. He worked hard under Rahul Dravid, then at the helm of National Cricket Academy (NCA) and his mentor to get his confidence back and it paid off.

A buzz of the so-called attitude problem had been often floated against Shaw, though he had fought back from a number of setbacks over form in his short career. It’s time that he avoids getting into headlines for wrong reasons and focus on the job one more time before it’s too late!