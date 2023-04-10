Rinku Singh – from a joke among KKR fans to toast of IPL
From being the ‘joke’ of the Kolkata Knight Riders camp for the last four seasons to the toast of IPL – it has been one hell of a ride for Rinku Singh
From being the ‘joke’ of the Kolkata Knight Riders camp for the last four seasons to the toast of IPL – it has been one hell of a ride for Rinku Singh. What has certainly grabbed the imagination of the country – leaving aside the cricketing bravado – is that it had been the ultimate underdog story in the journey of the cash-rich league.
The IPL, during its 16-year journey, has given birth to dime-a-dozen rags to riches stories. The ones of Mohammed Siraz, son of an autorickshaw driver in Hyderabad or Yashavi Jaiswal, who used to sleep at a club premises of the Mumbai maiden are stuff of folklore now. The difference between them and Rinku is that while they broke through as raw talents till sheer cricketing talent pitchforked them to a better life, the former was considered a ‘waste of time’ – in no uncertain terms – as KKR continued to keep him in the dugout despite all the criticism and the memes.
The ever-smiling 26-year-old was often the butt of jokes by the teammates for his weakness in English and hardly did anything of note in the odd matches when he came into bat lower down the order. The perception about him changed somewhat when last season, an indifferent one for KKR when they suffered intermittently with the batting line-up, Rinku managed to create a confidence in the team management about his batting abilities – ending with 174 runs from the seven innings. The reward was a retention this season at a modest Rs 5.5 million by IPL standards, but no one was expecting him to move the mountains.
All that changed after Sunday evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Rinku’s heroics had his team owner, Shah Rukh Khan super-imposing the batter’s face in place of him in the Pathaan garb and posting Jhoome jo Rinku – a spoof on the superhit song from his blockbuster while the likes of Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag had been euphoric on their social media handles. ‘’A match that went down to the wire & continued shifting momentum. One felt Rashid Khan's hat-trick was a game-changer but Rinku’s power-hitting was something special….This amazing game continues to teach us that it’s not over till it’s over,’’ the Little Master wrote on his Twitter handle.
The highest number of runs achieved in the last over in IPL, before 29 yesterday, was 23 but it was pulled off by the master finisher Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a Pune Supergiant shirt some five years back. The most recent memory of such a heist was from Rahul Tewatia for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings in 2021 at the much smaller venue of Sharjah and not in the last over where a Herculean target – and any possible dot ball – can only build the pressure.
Under such circumstances, Rinku took his senior non-striker Umesh Yadav’s words as the sage advice: ‘’Hit it – don’t think.’’ Fortunately for him, all five deliveries of the inexperienced left-arm seamer Yash Dayal’s deliveries were on the slot but the pocket-sized Rinku’s power in clearing the big boundaries were simply jaw-dropping. The squat frame of Rinku, along with the strength derived from hours of weight training at the gym and his sessions of boxing classes certainly came handy.
In the world of glamour and glitter of IPL, this farmer’s son from Aligarh – who was once nearly pushed to take up a sweeper’s job to help their family earn two square meals a day – may still continue to be a misfit. However, in the cricketing echelons, his match-winning act will be right up there with possibly Carlos Brathwaite’s four sixes on the trot against Ben Stokes in the T20 World Cup final in 2016 at the Eden Gardens!
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines