Rinku Singh – from a joke among KKR fans to toast of IPL

From being the ‘joke’ of the Kolkata Knight Riders camp for the last four seasons to the toast of IPL – it has been one hell of a ride for Rinku Singh. What has certainly grabbed the imagination of the country – leaving aside the cricketing bravado – is that it had been the ultimate underdog story in the journey of the cash-rich league.

The IPL, during its 16-year journey, has given birth to dime-a-dozen rags to riches stories. The ones of Mohammed Siraz, son of an autorickshaw driver in Hyderabad or Yashavi Jaiswal, who used to sleep at a club premises of the Mumbai maiden are stuff of folklore now. The difference between them and Rinku is that while they broke through as raw talents till sheer cricketing talent pitchforked them to a better life, the former was considered a ‘waste of time’ – in no uncertain terms – as KKR continued to keep him in the dugout despite all the criticism and the memes.