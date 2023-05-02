Shubman Gill 2.0 – Still calm, but ‘clinical and ruthless’

Coming back into the white ball scheme of things for India soon after Ishan Kishan had pummelled a double century against Sri Lanka, the lanky and graceful Gill showed he was ready to dominate the white ball game – on his own terms. It will not be an exaggeration to say that there are not too many Indian batsmen today whose backfoot punches, extra-cover drive or the dismissive pulls carry the same wow factor as Gill.

Such has been his impact in IPL 2023 that it has got the cricket fraternity, not to speak of his teammates, gaping in awe. Wriddhiman Saha, the keeper-batter of Titans who often gets the best seat in the house as the fellow opener, said the other day: ‘’Shubman is in the form of his life. It’s so easy batting with him.’’

The Titans, who have been their consistent self again and made a habit of winning tighter games, certainly has a foot in the top four – with the obvious target now being that of clinching the top two spots for the first play-off.