SRH beat PBKS by 8 wickets in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their first win of the season, beating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in their IPL match in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Chasing 144 to win, Rahul Tripathi smashed a 48-ball 74 not out while adding a match-winning unbeaten 100 off 52 balls with skipper Aiden Markram (37 not out) for the third wicket, as SRH romped home with 17 balls to spare.

Earlier, skipper Shikhar Dhawan slammed an unbeaten 99 off 66 balls to singlehandedly take Punjab Kings to 143 for nine.