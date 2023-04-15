Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs in the IPL in Kolkata on Friday.

Harry Brook smashed an unbeaten 100 off 55 balls as SRH made 228 for 4 in 20 overs. SRH captain Aiden Markram struck 50 off 26 balls.

Andre Russell was the pick of the KKR bowlers with two wickets.