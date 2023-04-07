Suyash Sharma, who? KKR’s spin attack now has company

Suyash Sharma, who? It could have been the normal reaction when the 19-year-old with a stylish mane, allegedly a leg spinner, was named as the impact player by Kolkata Knight Riders in place of Venkatesh Iyer as they readied to defend a big total of 204 for seven against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

A calculated gamble this, for the two-time champions already boasted of their master spinner Sunil Narine and the enigmatic Varun Chakravarthy in the line-up. Suyash, however, showed that he has it in him to be the potential third force in the spin-dominated strategy that historically gave the Knights the edge as they returned ‘home’ after a gap of three seasons. He struck with two quick wickets in his first five balls in his first-ever game of representative cricket and eventually ended with figures of three for 30 as the hosts posted their first win of the season – a whopping 81-run win against the mighty Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dinesh Karthik, a former KKR captain who is all too familiar with the conditions at the Eden, was Suyash’s second victim.

Gushing about Suyash after the match, the Knights skipper Nitish Rana told the broadcasters: ‘’Suyash is a confident young man and he has belief in himself. He made his chance count and it was great to see him bowl that way.’’