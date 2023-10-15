Nehru's Word: A defence policy for independent India

(6) The navy for the present should not be increased, and cruisers and the like, which cost a lot of money without giving adequate protection in any sense, should not be kept.

(7) The land army should be kept more or less on the pre-war level in regard to numbers, but should be highly mechanised. It should be officered entirely by Indians, with a few superior British officers attached, where necessary, as advisers.

(8) A militia should be gradually built up to serve as a reservoir for the armed forces and, at the same time, to help in raising the physique, discipline and well-being of the nation.

(9) A machine-making industry should be started to provide for the production of the latest mechanical devices for warfare, as well as to help in the industrialisation of the country. This should be state-owned.

(10) A scientific manpower committee should be appointed to prevent waste of such manpower as can be used for the development of science and technique and to make the best provision for trying out latent talents.

( 11) An atomic energy commission should be appointed for research work in the proper utilisation of atomic energy for civil and other uses.

(12) Planned development of industry, especially heavy industry, should be organised. This will include the rapid increase in the power resources of the country, which are essential for any industrial growth.

***

It is not possible for me to make an estimate of the cost of all this. The principal idea is that even in the interest of defence, as large a sum as possible should be diverted to the building up of heavy industry and power.

The air force should be increased. This air force should consist not of long-range bombers but of fighter planes. The navy should be kept at a standstill. The army should have relatively small numbers. All this would probably result in an actual saving on the army, navy and air force, and a much larger expenditure on the development of science and industry.