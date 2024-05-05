Nehru's Word: ‘Any organisation that has an easy time is corrupted by it’

The election campaign for Lok Sabha 2024 has marked a new low in the country’s political discourse. We’ve seen the use of provocative language that bordered on being openly abusive of sections of our people, and we’ve seen the peddling of falsehoods for political gain. In sharp contrast to this, when the first general elections were held in India 73 years ago, Prime Minister Nehru set the bar for political debate on social issues. Sample these extracts from his speeches during the campaign:

So while people imagine that I am frightfully concerned with elections and in my talks I speak of elections, nevertheless in my mind, I think of the young children who must be the first priority as they constitute the wealth of the nation and of the 350 million people of India and how their burdens can be eased and how opportunities can be provided for them to improve their standards of life.

Though I do not wish for a soft life for the people, because a soft life always results in deterioration, I want to provide the necessities of life and sufficient opportunities for those who have the capacity to grow.

It was a well-known fact that people progress only to the extent of their capacity to progress and all the programmes and policies in the world will not take them further if they are not prepared to look after themselves and are ready to stand on their own feet and do things with their own hands ....

The fact of the matter is that no problem, no national problem just repeats itself. What we had in the 17th, 18th and 19th century England is an important phase to study, to learn from. Historically what happened in the French Revolution is important for us today. What happened in the Russian Revolution is essential for us to understand the fresh set of forces we have to face.