Nehru's Word: Asian countries will have to work together for progress, prosperity

We cannot and we must not think in terms of a narrow and a purely nationalistic part, although inevitably the nations of Asia must advance along the lines of their nationalism. Today we are facing big problems and these cannot be solved by the mere nationalistic approach. Therefore, we have to meet and confer together so that we may evolve common plans of action.

I have no doubt that your coming here has been a vast education to the Indian people. They will feel in a friendly way towards your countries, and I hope that in the same sense, when you will go away from here, you will carry friendly memories of the people of India. Unfortunately, the part of India you have seen most is New Delhi.

Mahatma Gandhi was telling you that this is not India. (Speaking at the closing plenary session Mahatma Gandhi said, “You, friends, have seen not the real India; you are not meeting in conference in the midst of real India… See perhaps a few villages of India. Then you will find the real India.”)

If you want to see India you have to go to her hundreds of villages and see her poverty. It is not a pleasant sight. Yet it is no good avoiding realities because they are unpleasant. That is India and the problem of India is the problem of her poverty. We are going to have political independence, of course, but if that independence has any meaning it must be used for the elimination and liquidation of poverty.

I talk of poverty in India, but there are few Asian countries that are not cursed by poverty and the low standards [of living]. It is a common problem for all of Asia, and therefore, one of the special things we have to undertake is to tackle this problem of raising the standards of the people.