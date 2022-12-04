Nehru's Word: Communal outfits damaging India’s image globally

We bring to you this week the final part of the letter written by Nehru to the chief ministers on 1st August 1951 in which he places the hostile attitude of the UK and US on the Kashmir issue in a geopolitical context. In this concluding part, he focuses on the impact domestic issues have on perceptions in foreign lands. He points out how the caste system and communal outlook create a negative impression of India, while our struggle for freedom under Gandhiji’s leadership and our independent foreign policy build a favourable image of India’s potential.

---

Our frequent declarations that we are a secular State are appreciated abroad and raise our credit. But they are not wholly believed in, and it is often thought that a few leading personalities represent this viewpoint and not the mass of the people or even many important organisations.

The picture of India that most people abroad have had is that of a caste-ridden country split up into innumerable social compartments with large numbers of untouchables and the like. Our social habits are not understood and are disliked. We do not mix easily with people. We do not generally eat and drink with them, as Pakistanis do. And so there is a general feeling of dislike and distaste in regard to India.

It is little realised here what great injury to our credit abroad is done by the communal organisations of India, because they represent just the things which a Western mind dislikes intensely and cannot understand. When these communal organisations attack openly the secular idea of the State, this is supposed to represent a prevailing sentiment among Hindus especially, and all our protestations about the secular State fail to convince.

The recent inauguration of the Somnath temple, with pomp and ceremony, has created a very bad impression abroad about India and her professions. Pakistan, of course, has taken full advantage of this and made it one of the principal planks of its propaganda. Thus, in our contacts and propaganda abroad, we have to contend against a positive, widespread and well-organised propaganda machine of great countries working for Pakistan and often against us...

In addition to this, the money we spend in propaganda is strictly limited and trained persons with a full appreciation of historical trends and political issues are also not easy to find.