Nehru’s Word: Communalism an obstacle in the path of progress

No one puts down these things in their constitution. But I have seen enough of their members and president and followers, as well as their methods of working, and I can say with complete confidence and clarity that the Bharatiya Jana Sangh is a staunchly communal organisation and hence extremely harmful for the country. I cannot tolerate it when I see our young boys and girls being led astray by such parties in the name of religion and Indian culture.

Generally, you will find that those who talk loudly of Indian culture have really nothing to do with any culture in the world, Indian or otherwise. Those who talk of Indian civilisation are in fact completely uncivilised. It is absurd to shout from the roof-tops about culture and civilisation. They are quite different. Indian culture has been so glorious in the past because it has not followed such communal methods.

Anyhow, we have to consolidate and strengthen India, and in that process, whatever acts as obstacles, like communalism, must be removed. There are two things which act as brakes.

One is provincialism, that is, people of different provinces thinking of themselves in separate compartments and harbouring bitterness and hatred against the others. This is to be found in most parts of the country and is extremely dangerous. We have to combat this and remember that ours is a vast country.

You are welcome to take pride in your being citizens of Hyderabad or Bengal. I have no objection to that, but ultimately you must remember that you are citizens not merely of Hyderabad or Bengal or Calcutta. All of us are the citizens of India, of the Republic of India, and therefore we must look at everything from that point of view.

If we think only of our own province and city and district and regard the others as outsiders, we can never make India great, nor can we grow in stature. Provincialism is a bad thing and we must suppress it if we wish to go far.

The second thing, as I mentioned, is casteism which leads people to incite others in the name of religion and caste. This is a weakness which has come down from ancient times and has always kept India in compartments….”

(Selected and edited by Mridula Mukherjee, former professor of history at JNU and former Director of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library)