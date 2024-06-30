Nehru’s Word: Each one of us has to think of our country’s problems as personal

The elections are over and the road ahead is demanding. The Congress and other opposition parties have to work at keeping the INDIA bloc intact, while voicing people’s concerns within Parliament and outside, and ensuring that all those who actively defended the Constitution and democracy stay active and enthused. We bring you the second and concluding part of a letter Jawaharlal Nehru wrote on 11 February 1952 after the first general elections to each candidate who had contested on the Congress ticket, pointing out the need to build a strong base among the people through a personal investment of time and effort, solving problems, keeping in touch, avoiding factionalism and much else.

---

It is perfectly clear to me that the Congress, as it is organised today, is a feeble instrument for carrying out national work, especially among the people. We have therefore to think hard as to what changes we should make in the Constitution in order to make it a better instrument for this purpose.

The Working Committee has appointed a small committee to consider this question. But that will take some time and, even so, a great big organisation moves rather slowly. It falls into ruts and all kinds of personal vested interests grow. The individual counts and must count. Leadership counts. But the strength of a democracy does not come from an odd leader; it comes rather from a higher standard in the lower ranks. I remember that thirty years ago we had a rule in the Congress of the United Provinces.

This rule laid down that no person could be the president of any Congress committee, provincial, district or other, for more than one year at a time; and no person could be a secretary of any such committee for more than two years running. This was a salutary rule which did much good to our organisation and trained many people in local leadership. I think that it will be a good thing if this rule was adopted everywhere in the Congress organisation.

Our work must lie to a large extent in the various Legislatures. But it is at least as important, and indeed more so, that we should work among the people. The two have to be coordinated. Members of Legislatures must keep in close touch with local Congress committees. I suggest, therefore, that, pending any change in the Constitution, every Member of the Central or a State Legislature should be associated with his district and taluka or tehsil Congress committee….