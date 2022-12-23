Nehru's Word: His Analysis of Hindu, Muslim Communal Forces Still Valid

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, with its core slogan of “Nafrat Chodo, Bharat Jodo”, has drawn attention to the ‘nafrat’ or hate promoted by dominant political forces and the need to counter it at the mass level. Jawaharlal Nehru was among the first to present a detailed analysis of the origins and growth of communalism in India. His insights remain as relevant today. This week we bring to you the second part of the chapter titled “Communalism and Reaction” which he wrote in jail and which was published as part of An Autobiography in 1936:

Sir Valentine Chirol wrote in 1910: ‘It may be confidently asserted that never before have the Mohammadans of India as a whole identified their interests and their aspirations so closely with the consolidation and permanence of British rule.’

Political prophesies are dangerous. Within five years after Sir Valentine wrote, the Muslim intelligentsia was trying hard to range beside the Congress. Within a decade the Indian Muslims seemed to have outstripped the Congress and were actually giving the lead to it. Inevitably the new Muslim bourgeoisie was feeling more and more dissatisfied with existing conditions and was being drawn towards the nationalist movement.

The World War hastened the process, and as new leaders arose, the Aga Khan seemed to retire into the background. Even Aligarh College changed its tone, and among the new leaders the most dynamic were the Ali Brothers, both products of Aligarh. Doctor M. A. Ansari, Moulana Abul Kalam Azad, and a number of other bourgeois leaders now began to play an important part in the political affairs of the Muslims. So also, on a more moderate scale, Mr. M. A. Jinnah. Gandhiji swept most of these leaders (not Mr. Jinnah) and the Muslims generally into his non-co-operation movement, and they played a leading part in the events of 1919-23.

Then came the reaction, and communal and backward elements, both among the Hindus and the Muslims, began to emerge from their enforced retirement. It was a slow process, but it was a continuous one.