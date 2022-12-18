Nehru's Word: How the British engineered the communal divide in India

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has succeeded in flagging the communal polarisation being promoted by the dominant political forces. It has also highlighted the need to counter it at the mass level. The communal divide was a creation of the British policy—and not an ‘inevitable’ result of religious differences, as we are made to believe—from the second half of the 19th century in order to weaken emerging Indian nationalism and perpetuate colonial rule. Jawaharlal Nehru was the first to present a detailed analysis of the origins and growth of communalism in India. Excerpts from a piece he wrote in jail and published as part of ‘An Autobiography’ in 1936.

It is interesting to trace British policy since the Rising of 1857 in its relation to the communal question. Fundamentally and inevitably, it has been one of preventing the Hindu and Muslim from acting together, and of playing off one community against another. After 1857, the heavy hand of the British fell more on the Muslims than on the Hindus. They considered the Muslims more aggressive and militant, possessing memories of recent rule in India, and therefore more dangerous. The Muslims had also kept away from the new education and had few jobs under the government. All this made them suspect. The Hindus had taken far more kindly to the English language and clerkly jobs, and seemed to be more docile.

The new nationalism then grew up from above—the upper-class English-speaking intelligentsia—and this was naturally confined to the Hindus, for the Muslims were educationally very backward. This nationalism spoke in the gentlest and most abject of tones, and yet it was not to the liking of the government, and they decided to encourage the Muslims more and keep them away from the new nationalist platform. Lack of English education was in itself a sufficient bar then, so far as the Muslims were concerned, but this was bound to go gradually. With foresight the British provided for the future, and in this task they were helped by an outstanding personality—Sir Syed Ahmad Khan.