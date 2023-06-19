Nehru's Word: How White supremacists appropriated Darwin’s theory

The NCERT textbook controversy refuses to die down, with two of the country’s best-known political scientists, Suhas Palshikar and Yogendra Yadav, having written to the NCERT to remove their names as editors from books ‘mauled beyond recognition’. The second part of Jawaharlal Nehru’s 1933 essay on Darwin and the triumph of science, speaking of how Darwin was appropriated by white supremacists, seems apt here now.

In the middle of the [19th] century… the Origin of Species by Charles Darwin…produced a vast impression and helped in changing the social outlook more than any other scientific work. Darwin showed, by a mass of actual examples, that species did change from one to another, and that this was the normal method of development…

A few years later Darwin published another book, The Descent of Man, in which he applied his theory to man. This idea of evolution and of natural selection is accepted by most people now, though not exactly in the way Darwin and his followers put it forward….

All this seems obvious enough to us now. But it was not so obvious 70 years ago. Most people in Europe still believed at the time in the Biblical account of the creation of the world just 4004 years before Christ, and of each plant and animal being created separately, and finally man.

They believed in the Flood and in Noah’s Ark with its pairs of animals, so that no species might become extinct. All this did not fit in with the Darwinian theory.

Darwin and the geologists talked of millions of years as the age of the earth, and not a paltry 6,000 years. So, there was a tremendous tussle in the minds of men and women, and many good people did not know what to do. Their old faith told them to believe in one thing, and their reason said another.

So, there was a great argument and great conflict in England and elsewhere in Europe between science and religion. There could be no doubt of the result. The new world of industry and mechanical transport depended on science, and science thus could not be discarded.

Science won all along the line, and ‘natural selection’ and ‘survival of the fittest’ became part of the ordinary jargon of the people, who used the phrases without fully understanding what they meant.

Darwin had suggested in his Descent of Man that there might have been a common ancestor of man and certain apes. This could not be proved by examples showing various stages in the process of development. From this there grew the popular joke about the ‘missing link’.