Nehru’s Word: I'd rather have goodwill and cooperation than logic

The ongoing general election in India is witnessing a struggle between the people of India who want to preserve the secular and democratic character of the Indian republic and political forces that are seeking to retain power by all means, fair and foul, including open recourse to hate speech against a particular community. This is not the direction that the architects of modern India wanted the country to take. In a speech in Lok Sabha in December 1955, Jawaharlal Nehru underlines that hatred for a fellow human being degrades a person, that all differences must be settled through discussion and debate, and that how you arrive at a decision is more important than the decision itself.

Talking about religion in the broad sense of the word, the votaries of the Hindu religion in our country greatly outnumber the others. Nobody is going to push them from that position; they are strong enough. Therefore, it is their special responsibility to see that people following other religions in India feel satisfied that they have full freedom and opportunity. If this principle is applied, most of these troubles and grievances will disappear.

About a month ago a huge meeting was held in Calcutta which was a kind of public reception to the Soviet leaders who were here. Reference was made to the Panchsheel at that meeting. I ventured to say that Panchsheel was no new idea to the Indian mind and that it was inherent in the Indian thinking and the Indian culture.

Panchsheel ultimately is the message of tolerance. I quoted at that mighty meeting Asoka’s edicts and said: “This is the basis of Indian culture and Panchsheel flows from it.”

By thinking of Panchsheel and peaceful coexistence in this wide, warring world, we have gained a measure of respect and attention. We have been able to gain this respect because our thinking has been correct and based on principles which are not opportunist, and also because the broad policies we have laid down have not been very divergent from the action we have taken; that is, there has been an approximation between our ideals and action in foreign policy.