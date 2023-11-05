Nehru's Word: It’s hard to find a detached approach to history

The recent advice to the NCERT to replace ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in all its school textbooks has yet again highlighted the persistent revisionist zeal of the BJP-RSS. In view of such a skewed hyper-nationalist approach to history, it is refreshing to come across Jawaharlal Nehru’s broad-minded approach to the study of history and his ability to ask questions free of any narrow sectarian bias. Below are excerpts from Nehru’s inaugural address to the Asian History Congress delivered on 9 December 1961, which demonstrates this in ample measure.

---

I never studied history in the formal way, but informally I have been greatly interested in history, chiefly because of my seeking to understand the past rather in terms of the present and even of the future. I have approached it as a developing drama, leading up to the present and making me wonder where it will lead to in the future.

I never got into the habit of trying to learn the names of kings, dates, etc. And I confess I am singularly ignorant of names and dates except for those I could not help picking up.

The whole course of history has fascinated me. Being an Indian, facts relating to the past of India interested me more. Being an Asian, facts relating to Asia also interested me. But on the whole, what has interested me really is the story of man developing himself wherever he lived It is from that point of view I have tried to coordinate such little knowledge of history as I possess.

More than 40 years ago, H. G. Wells’s Outline of History— one of the earliest books dealing with world history—came out. It is very easy to criticise Wells, but his was a new approach, and it was a great success. He did try to bring in one compass the tremendous story of man.