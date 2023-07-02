Nehru’s Word: Material progress cannot go far without moral principles

Jawaharlal Nehru addressed both houses of the US Congress on 13 October 1949 during his first visit to America. In his address to the US Congress, which we reproduce here, he talked about the shared values of the two countries as expressed in the American Declaration of independence and the Preamble to the Indian Constitution, in the commitment to the federal principle, human rights, individual freedom and democracy. He also talked about the unique path of truth and peace shown by Mahatma Gandhi to India and the world.

I thank you for your warm words of welcome. I deem it a high honour and privilege to be given this opportunity of addressing this House… This House represents in a large measure this great republic which is playing such a vital part in the destinies of mankind today.

I have come to this country to learn something of your great achievements. I have come also to convey the greetings of my people and in the hope that my visit may help to create a greater understanding between our respective peoples and those strong and sometimes invisible links, stronger even than physical links, that bind countries together become stronger.

The President referred the day before yesterday, in language of significance, to my visit as a voyage of discovery of America. The United States of America is not an unknown country even in far-off India and many of us have grown up in admiration of the ideals and objectives which have made this country great.

Yet, though we may know the history and something of the culture of our respective countries, what is required is a true understanding and appreciation of each other even where we differ. Out of that understanding grows fruitful cooperation in the pursuit of common ideals.