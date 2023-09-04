Nehru's Word: Of no-confidence debates and parliamentary conduct

The monsoon session of Parliament featured a debate on a no-confidence motion. It was brought in by the Opposition as a last recourse to make the prime minister speak up on the unending violence in Manipur. Prime Minister Modi showed up on the last day, offered some cursory assurances on Manipur, sidestepped the larger issues, and focused his entire speech on attacking the Opposition. Sixty years ago, in August 1963, the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru too had faced a no-confidence motion. He sat through the debate for four days and decorously answered all the questions. Extracts (part II) from his reply on 22 August 1963; the concluding part will appear next week.

So, I have found in this debate, I am sorry to say, a singular lack of reference to this larger vision that we are supposed to have. Looking at things in perspective, I would say even looking at things in the economic aspect, the social aspect, the planning aspect, the perspective planning aspect—to look at things in some perspective—is the very essence of planning, where we are going and how do we go?

Shri Masani gave expression to his views about economic affairs, and I am astounded that any intelligent person should talk in the way he did. There is no sense in it, no understanding of the modem world of economics as it is understood today. He said, “Why have a steel plant?”. A more astonishing remark it has not been my bad fortune to listen to. What does he expect? We should not have that? We should have small industries [only]?

I am all for small industries. We should have what is called no capital-intensive works and therefore, we should advance like this? Where do machines come from for the small industries? We can get them from Germany, Japan, Russia, wherever you like, and pay heavily for them, go on paying for them. Is this anyone’s conception of the industrialisation of this country? No country has been industrialised in that way.