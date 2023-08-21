Nehru’s Word: On encouraging the tribal languages

Peace eludes Manipur after three-and-a-half months, and even the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition has failed to elicit a word of consolation or empathy from the prime minister for the people of Manipur. This is the third and the concluding part of a speech the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru made at the opening session of the conference on scheduled tribes and scheduled areas held in New Delhi on 7 June 1952 in which he outlined the approach to be followed, particularly on the issue of language.

---

Now, I have laid stress on our not imposing anything. Of course, difficult questions arise immediately… For instance, the language problem. Now, the language problem is almost always exceedingly important from the psychological point of view.

Whatever the practice—your eminent educationists may discuss the educational value of a language, a script, a folk tongue or folk dialects—but of real importance is the psychological aspect of the problem. The best of the solutions that you may offer is no solution if it produces a wrong reaction on the other side. It would cause a breakdown and produce wrong results.

Therefore, in the matter of language one must make it absolutely clear that we will encourage the tribal languages. I have no doubt about it in my mind and it is not a matter for argument with me. We must encourage the tribal languages to the utmost, and help and make them flourish, and go out of our way to do so.

Firstly, because that is the only right approach in these matters. And the only country that has adopted that policy and done it with success is the Soviet Union in its various outlying areas. The old leaders of the Soviet Union, Lenin and others… wanted to win the goodwill of those people and they won it by their policy, by encouraging their languages…

They wanted those people to feel that they had autonomy, they could live their own lives and speak their own languages, eat their own food and marry within their own communities, that is, to have freedom to do what they liked.

This was the impression that was sought to be produced on them, and having prepared that background, they could influence each other in other ways too…

If we are a big country, with great diversity, then we must also act in a manner as is expected of the people belonging to it. Therefore, on the issue of language, my mind is perfectly clear. A difficulty might arise and does arise about the script, as to what script are we to use? If they have a script, well, they must use it of course. But normally they do not.