Nehru's Word: Reorganising state boundaries and protecting linguistic minorities

In a situation where talking about minority rights gets equated with ‘appeasement’ and vote bank politics, we need to remember Jawaharlal Nehru’s concern for minorities of all kinds—linguistic, religious, ethnic. When the process of reorganisation of state boundaries was underway in the mid-1950s, he constantly emphasised that linguistic minorities must be given full rights and protection within the borders of the new states. Excerpts from a speech he made in the Lok Sabha while intervening in a debate on the subject in December 1955:

I am not greatly interested where a particular state boundary is situated, and I find it very difficult to get passionate or excited about it.

I have my preferences, naturally, but it does not make much difference to me where the internal boundary of a state is drawn. Infinitely more important is what happens on either side of the boundary, what happens within the state—especially in the great multilingual or bilingual areas—and what happens to people inside a particular state who may, linguistically or in any other sense, form a minority.

Once we lay down these basic principles correctly and act up to them, then the vast number of problems and difficulties and legitimate grievances that arise will automatically disappear. May I also suggest that while Members here represent their constituencies, they represent something more?

Each member is not only a member for this or that area of India, but a member for India as a whole. He represents India, and at no time can he afford to forget this basic fact that India is more than the little corner of India that he represents.

This is more necessary when we have to face certain forces which may be called separatist… It has been my good fortune and privilege to travel about India a great deal and often to go abroad. I have had that good fortune perhaps more than most members of this House.