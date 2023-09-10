Nehru’s Word: Starting from scratch, our progress rate is heartening

Jawaharlal Nehru, in his long continuous tenure of almost 17 years as the prime minister, faced only one no-confidence motion in August 1963. He calmly sat through the debate that went on for four days, and replied to all the issues raised, even though he had an overwhelming majority and his government faced no threat. This is the last instalment of his reply given in the Lok Sabha on 22 August 1963.

The basic thing, the main thing in India is the peasant: how to change his mental outlook; how to make him use the modern tools and modern ideas to get him out of the rut in which he is living from ages past. With that end in view, we started community development. We succeeded to some extent and then they fell into a rut.

There is an enormous capacity in Indian people, whatever goodwill they have, to fall into a rut. I may confess that even the governments have that habit; certainly, the governments have that habit and the Opposition has it even more. I will tell you why: not that the government is better than the Opposition; of course not.

The government has to deal with day-to-day problems that force them to think. The Opposition has not got to think of them, and it thinks in terms of slogans and criticism and lives where it is. It does not advance at all…

I have ventured to state the main approach of the government regarding the domestic policy… We are thinking in perspective. We are thinking in terms of 15 years ahead. Acharya Ranga does not believe in planning, he thinks it is a laughing matter for us to look at it. Enough for the day is the evil thereof. But I suggest if he reads even the Third Five Year Plan Report, he will get some glimpses into our thinking.