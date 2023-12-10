Nehru's Word: The atom bomb’s threat to humanity

Why should we be caught in this web? We may say, of course, that it is not our fault; it is other people’s fault. And it is, doubtless, true. Nevertheless, there is something wrong about our getting caught in that dilemma. Gandhi always told us that you have no business to blame the British for the failures in your national movement as the failures lay in what you tried to do.

Of course, the British government would try to check you—that was their function. So long as they do not agree and so long as the whole question is not settled, they will check you. So, what is the good of blaming them because they check and defeat you? It shows your failure. It is always your failure if you do not succeed, not the Britishers’ failure. It is not much good our blaming others.

Others, no doubt, are to blame. That is not the point. But we should find a way out and not depend upon the goodwill or the ill will of others, for then we become dependent on what others do in regard to war and peace.

I have obviously no magical formula to offer anybody in regard to this dilemma, which is a very difficult one for a politician, because any person with responsibility cannot afford to risk his country. He has to prepare for every eventuality. He has to prepare against any possible aggression. He cannot, humanity being what it is, just take up the line of complete passive resistance and say that we shall do nothing and hope that nobody else will do anything.

He cannot take any risk and he has to be ready for every possible contingency. On the other hand, the very act of that preparation sometimes goes so far as to bring a possible conflict nearer, and it is obvious that a conflict, if it comes on a world scale, is likely to be a disaster of unparalleled magnitude.

Nobody knows exactly what will happen but one thing is dead certain— that the modern world, as it functions today, and modern civilisation as it is, will hardly survive. If that is so—and we must realise that that is likely to happen—then it is not merely a question of victory and defeat. Of course, victory is always desirable so that we may do what we want to do. But the question is a much deeper one—that of achieving certain objectives you aim at.