Nehru's Word: The economic dimension of the Israel–Palestine conflict

This is the second and concluding part of a piece written by Jawaharlal Nehru in 1933 (and then updated in 1938) on the Israel–Palestine conflict. Nehru points out that a major reason for the Arab–Jew conflict in Palestine is a scramble for economic resources, and that religion is a secondary aspect. He also mentions the excesses on the Arabs by colonial Britishers (the British government controlled the region post-World War I), and highlights the geo-strategic importance of Palestine for imperialist Britain.

In 1928, the different Arab groups again united in the Arab Congress and demanded a democratic parliamentary system of government ‘as of right’… In August 1929, there were big Arab–Jew riots. The real cause was Arab bitterness and fear due to the growing wealth and numbers of the Jews, as well as the Jewish opposition to Arab demands for freedom.

The immediate cause, however, was a dispute about the Wailing Wall, as it is called. This is part of the wall that surrounded Herod’s temple in old times, and is thus sacred to the Jews, who look upon it as a monument of the days when they were a great people.

Subsequently, a mosque was built there and this wall was made part of the structure. The Jews say their prayers near this wall and, especially, recite their lamentations in a loud voice—hence the name the Wailing Wall. The Muslims object to this practice near a part of one of their most famous mosques.

After the riots were put down, the struggle continued in other ways, and the curious part of it is that the Arabs had the full support of all Christian churches in Palestine. Both Muslims and Christians thus joined together in great strikes and demonstrations. Even women took a prominent part. This shows that the real trouble was not religious, but economic conflict between the newcomers and the old residents…

So, Palestine continues to be practically a British colony, and in some ways worse even than a full-fledged colony, and the British are continuing this state of affairs by playing the Jew against the Arab. It is full of British officials, and all the high posts are occupied by them.

As usual with British dependencies, very little has been done for education, in spite of the strong desire of the Arabs for it. The Jews, with their great financial resources, have fine schools and colleges.