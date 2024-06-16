Nehru's Word: The elections have shown that our electorate has intelligence

The 18th general elections were a resounding rejection by the people of India of attempts to weaken democracy and its institutions, exploit religious sentiments for political gain, tamper with constitutional safeguards, and build up the rich at the expense of the poor. Those who won the battle of ideas must consolidate their gains adeptly, and function as an effective Opposition. In February 1952, after winning the first general election hands down, Jawaharlal Nehru wrote a letter to each candidate who had contested on the Congress ticket, sharing his assessment, pointing out weaknesses, and providing guidance on how to move forward. Extracts from the letter dated 11 February 1952:

---

Dear comrade,

I am addressing this letter to you as one of the candidates for election on behalf of the Congress in the recent general elections that have taken place in the country. I am sending this to every candidate for election, whether he met with success or not. We look naturally for success, but more important than success or failure is the work we do. Equally important are the lessons we learn provided we profit by them and fashion our future work accordingly.

These elections have been a great experience not only for all of us, who were directly concerned with them, but, if I may say so, for the hundreds of millions of our people. In addition to the actual election work, I had the unique experience of touring extensively throughout India and seeing vast multitudes of our countrymen and countrywomen wherever I went.

This meeting with our people has been a tremendous emotional experience for me. It has exhilarated me and put new heart into me. At the same time, it has made me terribly conscious of the burdens we carry and what the people expect us to do.

My tour was necessarily a hurried one and I sped from place to place without stopping too long anywhere. Nevertheless, I gathered innumerable impressions of the state of the country and of the Congress organisation.