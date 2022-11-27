Nehru's Word: The flawed calculations of world powers on Kashmir

It is a sad commentary on the state of political discourse in our times that Jawaharlal Nehru’s 133rd birth anniversary on 14th November 2022 became an occasion for a high-ranking functionary in the government to escalate his attack on Nehru’s Kashmir policy.

In that context, we bring to you this week the second part of the letter written by Nehru to the Chief Ministers dated 1st August 1951 in which he places the hostile attitude of the UK and the USA on the Kashmir issue in the United Nations and elsewhere in a geo-political context. As usual, his sophisticated and multi-faceted understanding of domestic and world affairs is in sharp contrast to the over-simplifications and distortions that are inflicted on us these days.

---

"Even so, the attempts to keep some kind of control of the Middle Eastern regions continued. It was little realised by the diplomats and the policy makers of Western countries that new and powerful forces were rising all over Asia and that they could not be dealt with in the old way, either by military pressure or financial inducement.

It seems astonishing how lacking in awareness Western nations have been and, to some extent, even are today, about these forces. They seem to think that their analysis of the situation is complete when they talk of the Communist danger which must be met.

Undoubtedly, Communist expansion must be met. But it cannot be met adequately with the support of reactionary and feudal regimes. It is there that European and American policies have failed. The US supported the reactionary Kuomintang regime in China and came to grief. Even now they support the remnants of that regime in Formosa.

It is in this context of Middle Eastern policy that one can fit in the old British policy in India of encouraging separatism and ultimately building up of Pakistan. Pakistan was to become a part of this Middle Eastern Islamic bloc.

It was not realised that while Islam is undoubtedly a great force, the new nationalisms of Asian countries were, on the political plane, a much greater force. India was and is considered very important, as it undoubtedly is. But there was some uncertainty about India’s policy, as it followed an independent line of its own. Pakistan, for all its loud talk, was a much more pliable instrument and easy to control.