Nehru's Word: The Suez crisis and Hungary 1956

India’s confused foreign policy towards the ongoing Israel–Palestine conflict prompts us to look for other examples of how India handled similar situations. Sixty-seven years ago, on 29 October 1956, Israel attacked Egypt, and was soon joined by Britain and France. The ostensible reason was the nationalisation of the Suez Canal by General Nasser of Egypt in July 1956. In a letter he wrote to the Chief Ministers of the provinces on 8 December 1956, Nehru, while condemning the aggression against Egypt and supporting Hungary’s right to choose its own path, also emphasises the need to keep ways open for peace.

---

What happened in Egypt and Hungary is of importance for a variety of reasons, and the world has been rather near a major war. I should, however, like to lay stress on two aspects particularly. The first relates to Anglo–French action in Egypt. It is patent that this action has failed completely.

It was aimed principally at bringing down the Nasser government and establishing a more pliable tool. This transformation was supposed to lead to a re-establishment of British influence over Western Asia and of French influence in Northern Africa and especially Algeria.

It is President Nasser who has come out of it with greater strength and far greater prestige, while both the UK and France have suffered tremendously in their prestige, apart from the great losses that they sustained.

This has demonstrated that it is very difficult now for an open reversion to colonialism. Even a strong power cannot do so at the expense of a weak country, because of world opinion, including of course Asian opinion, and the many other consequences that flow from this...

England and France, two great colonial powers, have not only suffered very greatly in prestige, but have also been shown up as really not strong enough to hold empires. In effect, this has changed the balance of power in the world.

The events in Hungary have demonstrated that militant communism, however powerful its backing, cannot be forcibly imposed for long. Communism might possibly grow in a country if it is allied to nationalism and the country relies on its own strength. Hungary was, for ten years, under a Communist regime dominated by the Soviet Union.