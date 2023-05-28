Nehru's Word: Urdu is not a rival to Hindi but to a communal mind

Pointing out the dangers of a narrow nationalism, Jawaharlal Nehru warned against the negative impact of the policies being followed with regard to Urdu in many states, treating the language as if it was something dangerous. Nehru reminded his countrymen of Gandhiji’s approach to the language problem and his stress on encouraging Urdu.

---

"The question of Urdu, and the way it is being treated in many parts of India, has distressed me greatly. This is not only for cultural reasons but even more so for basic political reasons. I could enter into the merits of this question, and I think these merits are very substantial. But in such matters, it is not merely merit that counts but a psychology that is created and the mental reaction that is produced among large numbers of people.

There is no doubt at all that there are large numbers of people who speak and write Urdu. In the Punjab, in Delhi and in the northern UP a very considerable number do so. In many other parts of India there are large groups, especially in the big cities.

In fact, there are such groups all over India and sometimes the numbers are fairly large. I was surprised to find the number of people speaking and writing Urdu in the South, especially in the border regions of Hyderabad and Andhra. When I go there, my language is easily understood by most of the people.

That fact alone is important as showing that Urdu has a certain vitality in India, and creating an impression that we are against it will hurt those large numbers of people and make them feel that we are against something that they cherish. The test of this, as of other matters, is not what we feel about it but what those concerned feel; not what a majority thinks but how a minority reacts, for our objective always is to produce a sense of fulfilment in the minds of the minority.