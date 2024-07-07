Nehru’s Word: We can still make our election process smoother

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has drawn much flak for the way it conducted the latest Lok Sabha elections. Discrepancies in votes polled and votes counted, malfunctioning EVMs, faulty electoral rolls and deliberate overlooking of repeated model code violations by the ruling party are among the many complaints people have made. However, the response from the Election Commission and the government has been far from adequate. Contrast this with the alacrity with which Jawaharlal Nehru on 12 February 1952 wrote to the Election Commission after the first general elections asking the poll panel to take immediate steps to address the lacunae that had come to light in what was otherwise considered a very free and fair election.

---

The general elections are almost over and I suppose you will present a full report about these elections… I am not so much concerned with particular complaints or individual irregularities. These can be enquired into where necessary or dealt with by election tribunals.

What I am concerned with is the wider issue. What faults in our election procedure have been disclosed by these elections? On the whole, it is generally recognised that the elections have been remarkably successful. That is so, but I have no doubt that many facts have come to our notice which will require a change in our rules of procedure in order to make the elections simpler and more fool-proof.

I think it would be desirable to hold some kind of a general inquiry to find out, from the lessons derived from the elections, what we can do to improve them and the procedure. It might be necessary to amend the Representation of the People Act as well as the rules made under it.

Having regard to the fact that these were our first elections, the percentage of voters who cast their votes is very satisfactory. As a matter of fact, I am told that many persons came and waited and then went away without voting because they could wait no longer.

It sometimes happened that there was some slight discrepancy in the name recorded or the father’s name. Because of this, either the voter could not vote or he was asked to wait and he did not choose to do so, having waited long enough already.

1) The first thing to do would be to revise carefully the electoral rolls from the experience gained recently

2) Every attempt should be made to simplify the procedure, wherever this is possible

3) The time taken by the elections as a whole should be shortened. It is far too long lasting as it does about three months or more.