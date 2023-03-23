Congress admits former BJP man, who had worked to defeat AICC Prez Kharge in 2019

Former Karnataka minister Baburao Chinchansur, who resigned as a BJP MLC, earlier this week and joined the Congress party on Wednesday is known for doing ludicrous things to please his political bosses. In 1999, he wanted S M Krishna, who had been appointed as the Congress State President, to be taken on an elephant back from the government guest house in Kalaburagi to the local party office, presented with a silver mace, sword and a crown. However, Krishna declined to oblige him. Later, he had attempted similar mega receptions for Congress leaders visiting Kalaburagi and in 2019 once again came into the political limelight for having worked towards the defeat of AICC President Mallikarjun M Kharge, who had not lost a single election since 1972, from the Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituency.

The ruling BJP had rewarded Chinchansur with an MLC seat in July 2022, who after his defeat as a Congress candidate from Gurmitkal Assembly constituency in Kalaburagi in the 2018 Assembly polls had joined the ruling party. Chinchansur had joined the BJP stating it was the only party, which had recognised the Koli Kabbaliga (fishermen community) by making Ram Nath Kovind the President and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyothi as Union minister.

The Koli Kabbaliga listed as a backward classes community in Karnataka has been demanding reservation under the Scheduled Tribes category, which the BJP had assured to provide during the 2018 Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and is yet to be fulfilled. The community holds sway in 15 to 20 constituencies in Kalyan Karnataka districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari and Vijayanagara, which was earlier known as Hyderabad-Karnatak region.