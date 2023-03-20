Congress promises Rs 3,000 per month to all unemployed youth in Karnataka

Sounding the poll bugle in Karnataka, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Congress will provide a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 to every unemployed youth and Rs 1,500 per month to unemployed youth holding a diploma.

Addressing his first election rally in Belagavi, Karnataka, the Congress leader said that Congress has won the trust of the people and will open new doors of development for the state if voted to power.

Congress has also announced ‘Gruha Jyoti’ - 200 units of free electricity per month for all households and ‘Gruha Laxmi’ - Rs 2,000 per month for every woman head of household and 10 Kg rice for every member of the family in the poll-bound state.