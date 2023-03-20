Congress promises Rs 3,000 per month to all unemployed youth in Karnataka
Congress promised to provide Rs 3,000 every month under 'Yuva Nidhi’ to unemployed youth in Karnataka and Rs 1,500 per month for unemployed youth holding a diploma
Sounding the poll bugle in Karnataka, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Congress will provide a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 to every unemployed youth and Rs 1,500 per month to unemployed youth holding a diploma.
Addressing his first election rally in Belagavi, Karnataka, the Congress leader said that Congress has won the trust of the people and will open new doors of development for the state if voted to power.
Congress has also announced ‘Gruha Jyoti’ - 200 units of free electricity per month for all households and ‘Gruha Laxmi’ - Rs 2,000 per month for every woman head of household and 10 Kg rice for every member of the family in the poll-bound state.
Attacking the BJP government, Rahul Gandhi said, "Karnataka government is the most corrupt government in the country. To get your work done, you have to give 40 percent as commission."
"This country belongs to everyone, does not belong to two to three selected, it is not Adani's," he added.
"Select people, who are BJP's friends, are getting all the benefits. It is leading to corruption," the Wayanad MP alleged.
The Congress, on coming to power, will fill up all the government job vacancies in Karnataka, he asserted.
"All Congress leaders will fight the Karnataka Assembly election united, Congress will sweep this election," said.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who accompanied Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Modi government and said,"Try to suppress us as much as you can in the soil, we are seeds, we will sow again and again."
Political watchers say Rahul Gandhi's visit to Belagavi assumes significance as there are 18 assembly seats in the Belagavi district and Congress is hoping to increase its tally. Congress had won only five of them in the last assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held a 10.8-kilometer roadshow in Belagavi and addressed a huge public rally already.
