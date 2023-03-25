Karnataka assembly polls: BJP govt scraps 4% Muslim quota, hikes reservation for Lingayat, Vokkaligas

The Karnataka government on Friday announced its decision to scrap the four per cent quota for minorities and add it to the existing quota of two dominant communities of the poll-bound state.



The 4 per cent reservation given to Muslims under 2B classification of the OBC category will now be divided into two equal parts and added to the existing quota of Vokkaligas and Lingayats for whom two new reservation categories of 2C and 2D were created during the Belagavi Assembly Session last year.



The cabinet decided to bring the religious minorities under the EWS category.



The decision comes ahead of the assembly elections.



Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the religious minorities quota would be done away with and brought under the 10 percent pool of the EWS category without any change of condition.