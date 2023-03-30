K'taka polls: Yediyurappa's son likely to contest against Siddaramaiah in Varuna constituency

Vijayendra was denied ticket to contest from Varuna constituency in 2018 at the last minute from the BJP. However, Vijayendra has stated that he is focusing on contesting from Shikaripura constituency represented by his father. He has also stated that he is prepared to contest elections from any constituency in the state his party asks for.



Siddaramaiah had already announced that it is his last election and as per his wish to contest from the native constituency, from where he began political career, he had been given a ticket.



Sources explained that the BJP's strategy in fielding Vijayendra is to contain Siddaramaiah in his constituency and not giving him much time to travel to take up campaigns across the state. Siddaramaiah is planning to carry out campaigning in 120 constituencies in one month.