Live Updates: Congress announces first list of 124 candidates for Karnataka Assembly elections
Names of former CM Siddaramaiah, and State party president DK Shivakumar are present in the first list
25 Mar 2023, 8:47 AM
The party has fielded former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara from the Koratagere (SC) constituency. Former ministers KH Muniappa and Priyanka Kharge will contest from Devanahalli and Chitapur (SC), respectively. Priyanka is the son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
25 Mar 2023, 8:31 AM
Congress fields former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah from Varuna assembly seat, PCC chief Shivakumar from Kanakapura
25 Mar 2023, 8:28 AM
Congress has announced its first list of 124 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Most Popular