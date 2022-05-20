6 old traditional markets in India

Indian markets are the best way to learn about the country's rich culture. A typical 'bazaar' in India is defined by street vendors, overcrowded shopping alleys, delicious street food that can overwhelm our senses, and chaos. Many of these bazaars have been around for a long time.



Here are some historic shopping destinations that are still popular with locals:



Chor Bazaar, Mumbai: The market is well-known for selling used goods, as the name implies. According to legend, the violin of Queen Victoria once went missing and was later discovered in the Chor Bazaar (Thieves Market). This is the origin of the market's name. The market is well-known for selling vintage items, Victorian furniture, automobile replacement parts, and so on.