Alt/ Urban: Making room for the possible

He used the famous example of Benjamin Franklin, an amateur scientist (also a synonym for a generalist) and a founding father of the American Constitution, who flew a kite in a thunderstorm to divine the nature of electricity. In Nehru’s words, “Aasmaan se bijli ko pakad ke laaye.”

Of course, this was a speech given in the Cold War years, and Nehru repeatedly mentions the arms race and the need for India to develop its own weaponry. The developed countries were able to produce sophisticated armaments, because they ‘served’ science (“Vigyaan ki seva kee”).

He also talked about the ills and the potential positive applications of nuclear power. “History teaches us that often the ones who make a revolution become victims of the revolution itself.”

But what made the speech exceptional was his insistence on unravelling the essence of what he meant by ‘fundamental’ (buniyadi). In a remarkable bit of exposition, he presented his case both at a philosophical and pragmatic level.

We might not immediately understand the value of the research being carried out at TIFR, but over time, this new knowledge should benefit all. In a new country that had shrugged off the colonial yoke not ten years ago, and one that faced myriad immediacies, like war, hunger and resettlement after the Partition, Nehru’s unabashed support to scientists and mathematicians to do their thing without quotidian restraints stands out in its clarity.

The ease with which he did this tells us about the ease he felt in speaking about subjects that he was not necessarily schooled in. Given our contemporary positions, Nehru should have stuck to his ‘core competency’—law. What could he tell us of fundamental research in the sciences? Was he, as the pejorative goes: ‘a Jack of all trades and a master of none’?

Throughout his life, and during his years as prime minister, Nehru exemplified the word ‘generalist’. His comfort level with a wide range of issues could be seen in his patronage of a broad swathe of national projects, of which the IITs and the IIMs are the most talked about.