Alt/ Urban: The story of the iconic Bombay Stock Exchange building

Patel worked in collaboration with the noted structural designer Kamal Hadkar to achieve his vision. Their innovations and risk-taking were validated twenty years later when the building survived relatively unscathed after a car bomb exploded in the basement of the BSE in March 1993.

In the late 1980s, the second phase of the building resumed, to create a vast trading hall. This single domed space was for brokers to throng and hawk their wares, yelling out “Leedha! Deedha!” (Gujarati for bought and sold).

Patel and Hadkar joined hands once again to create a structural system that allowed fresh basements to be excavated even as the superstructure rose, a combination of straight and Y-shaped columns, tilted steel mullion and RCC slabs.

This came up during the stock boom, fuelled for more than a year by Harshad Mehta and others. Rising indices kept the building in the news every day. The image of the skyscraper took more media space than the Taj Mahal, and this continued even after the inevitable bust.

The Jeejeebhoy Tower, which remained the tallest building in Mumbai until the millennium, has since been overshadowed by several taller ones. Interestingly, the skyscrapers of the past were mostly commercial and office buildings, while the rising edifices today are largely residential.

This is a reflection of the unflinching hold of real estate on the city as well as the changing nature of the workplace. What is certain is that the forms of buildings allowed in a freer time are no longer possible because of the cost of land as well as the byelaws of the city.

Tall buildings today are less expressive than they have ever been in the past (despite fancy party-hats and LED lights), and can be viewed as building regulations made concrete.

The Bombay Stock Exchange led the skyscraper boom in the city, with the RBI tower coming up not far from it and, as the builder/developer gained centre stage, the confections of Hafeez Contractor.

Inevitably, the business of stockbroking and exchange had its own paradigm shift. In an irony only architects face with their creations, trading in the Bombay Stock Exchange went online on 14 March 1995, rendering the newly completed trading hall silent in one fell swoop.

(Mustansir Dalvi teaches architecture at the Sir J.J. College of Architecture, Mumbai)