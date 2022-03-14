Beauty influencers you need to know

ZoÃ« Sugg (Followers: 9.3M): Sugg has been an influencer for a little more than a decade, during which time she also launched her own brand, Zoella. The brand's Instagram account, which has approximately 1.1 million followers, features a variety of posts about make-up, women's issues, food, and fashion. Sugg's personal Instagram account is like a diary in which she chronicles her life.



Manny Gutierrez (Followers: 4M): Unlike many other beauty influencers, Gutierrez, also known as Manny Mua on social media, began his influencer career on Instagram and only later expanded to YouTube. He is one of the most popular male influencers on social media. Gutierrez's influence in the beauty industry led to him becoming Maybelline's first male ambassador. On his feed, he shares make-up tips, beauty challenges, and product reviews, but his fans also appreciate his sense of humour. Follow him for his glamorous eye looks and amusing video mash-ups.



Shayla Mitchell (Followers: 2.8M): Mitchell, a trailblazer for people of colour in the world of beauty influencers, uses her Instagram account to share everything she knows and does in the worlds of beauty, fashion, and make-up. Every beauty post she shares exudes an undeniable sense of glitz. Her longer make-up tutorials are available on YouTube.