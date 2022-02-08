Colour Therapy: Improving mood and lifestyle

In terms of colour therapy and how each colour has a significant meaning, there has been a standardisation of colours. It can have its own impact and associative memories in the new-age approach, and they can either elevate your mood or simply become a trigger.



Colour therapy has been used for health and wellness since ancient Egyptian times. Furthermore, light can be processed and perceived as colours by the eyes and brain. Nakshi Satra, Founder, In:ha Wellness explains further how colour therapy act as a mood booster and how colour therapy could help improve overall health.



How does colour therapy act as a mood booster?



Nakshi: Based on my experiences with over 3000+ clients, the human eyes and brain trigger memories, perceptions, and emotions about experiences of memories for each individual differently. As these triggers travel backwards in our minds, they cross the critical filter into our subconscious mind where the deepest of memories are all stored.



This defines our perception towards colours which can be subjective and personal. Some colours have an associative memory of safety and precaution; some might have a bitter memory associated with them. Below are a few examples to understand this well.