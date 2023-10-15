Eat, wander, repeat: Add two tablespoons of nostalgia and stir

The year is 1990. You’re craving comfort food — a simple, homecooked dish that your mum used to make. But you can barely boil water. Restaurants don’t do this kind of food — it’s very particular to your community. Your neighbour, who knows everything about everything, is out of town.

As are your folks. What do you do? Before you answer, remember, Google isn’t even a word yet. You simply turn to the kitchen cupboard or the bookcase and reach for a well-thumbed cookbook. You leaf through it till you find the recipe for the dish you’ve been craving, with handwritten notes alongside.

These tweaks to the original recipe, hurriedly scribbled by your mum or your aunt, were made to suit your family’s tastes. It’s not just a family heirloom, it’s your community cookbook — wholly dedicated to the people, stories and dishes that make you unique in this multicultural country.

Community cookbooks in India are more than regular recipe books. They are volumes that preserve the distinct voice of a people and place, evoking the same kind of nostalgia in me that a sepia-toned photograph might. Especially when I see that yellow-red curry stain appropriately splattered near a recipe for ‘Sunday chicken curry’!

In an Indian Catholic home like mine, the stages of a child’s development unfold thus — soon after you learn to walk, read, write and cross your t’s, you are allowed to pick up the most prized book in the house, The Chef by Isidore Coelho.

It has some of the nicest names for recipes like ‘cockles with mutlin’ (dumplings) and ‘chou-chou’, a handmade noodle dish. It covers food from Goan, Mangalorean and East-Indian kitchens, as well as dishes beloved of the Parsis, Bohra Muslims, Anglo-Indians and Maharashtrians.