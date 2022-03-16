Conquest of India by chai

I was advised by Nasir (our university’s adored tea stall owner who was universally called Nasir because he resembled actor Nasiruddin Shah) that come summer (the unbearably humid one of Bengal) I must rely on a hot beverage than cold drinks and sherbet. Since then, I have never discarded tea in any season, and certainly not in summer.

But how did it acquire the status of a ‘national drink’ and is a great leveller, consumed both by the haughty and the hoi polloi? Served in salons and on highways, no travel book on India is complete without referring to the beverage and many different ways it is prepared and served. But it never ceases to amaze to realise that though an ancient beverage in China and Japan, in India it came much later. Its history here is not too old.

It was on a stormy night in 1662, we are told, that the Portuguese princess Catherine of Braganza reached England to marry King Charles II. Tired from days of sea voyage, she held on to the elixir offered in the form of a cup of tea. It is said that her dowry also included a chest of the finest tea because tea was by then a favourite beverage of members of the royal court in Portugal.

Portuguese were the first Europeans to bring tea from China and introduced it to Europe. It then reached England via Amsterdam. But it was possibly green tea as the black tea, the ingredient for the Indian Chai was still not born.

In China tea was being consumed as early as in the 4th century, spreading to Japan next. It was called chá, a word that originated in Mandarin. Initially consumed as herbal remedy for headaches and joint pains both in China and in Japan, tea was perceived as a quick therapy to common health hiccups.