Cool Collab: Gauri Khan x The Designer's Class
On the new interior design module on The Designer's Class, the interior specialist, Gauri Khan, will share her design theories, practical application, sustainable ideas, techniques and much more
With more than 15 years of experience and a star-studded client list, it's only befitting for Khan to share her expertise with design enthusiasts. On the new interior design module on The Designer's Class, the interior specialist will share her design theories, practical application, sustainable ideas, techniques and much more. The module is accessible to people from all age groups. In an exclusive conversation with IANSlife, Khan talks about her latest collab, current trends and her most distinct space so far.
Q. What's been the main focus behind this collaboration?
Khan: Learning is a process that's always intrigued me and helped me stay ahead in this industry. This collaboration is an ideal and organic evolution of my love for learning. It's a great opportunity to share my professional experiences with people who love design as much as I do. Through this course, students will have access to a lot of fundamentals of interior designing along with various crucial elements that go in curating and designing a space.
Q. How would you describe your aesthetic?
Khan: At Gauri Khan Designs, we love doing luxurious projects, but that's not what the brand stands for. We want to reach out to maximum people and are also planning to launch our pret line sometime next year. The aim is to reach out to as many people and help them know about the diverse services we offer.
Q. An interior trend that's here to stay?
Khan: I think sustainability. Whether it's sourcing organic materials or refurbishing old furniture or even adding more green elements to a space, we are gravitating towards being eco-conscious.
Q. What's the most important factor for you while designing a space?
Khan: First and foremost, it's the customer's point of view and then comes the design aspect. There has to be great synergy between both the parties.
Q. How would you describe a well-curated space?
Khan: I think good furniture, plants and smart storage. The space has to be comfortable and warm - it should feel like you belong there.
Q. If you could describe your design journey in three words?
Khan: Passion, dedication and hard work.
Q. A piece of advice for young students?
Khan: There's no end to learning. Being in the industry for more than 15 years has made me aware of how vital being on your toes is. I still take every chance to learn more about the craft. It's very important to find your own style; it helps you have an edge over others.
Q. Out of all the places you've designed, which is the most distinct and why?
Khan: It's the Red Chillies Entertainment office that has been recently revamped. It doesn't look like an office, it's more like a comfortable zone. The open space, the lounge area and the furniture give the space a warm and relaxed vibe.
