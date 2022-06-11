Cool Collab: Gauri Khan x The Designer's Class

Q. What's been the main focus behind this collaboration?



Khan: Learning is a process that's always intrigued me and helped me stay ahead in this industry. This collaboration is an ideal and organic evolution of my love for learning. It's a great opportunity to share my professional experiences with people who love design as much as I do. Through this course, students will have access to a lot of fundamentals of interior designing along with various crucial elements that go in curating and designing a space.



Q. How would you describe your aesthetic?



Khan: At Gauri Khan Designs, we love doing luxurious projects, but that's not what the brand stands for. We want to reach out to maximum people and are also planning to launch our pret line sometime next year. The aim is to reach out to as many people and help them know about the diverse services we offer.



Q. An interior trend that's here to stay?



Khan: I think sustainability. Whether it's sourcing organic materials or refurbishing old furniture or even adding more green elements to a space, we are gravitating towards being eco-conscious.

Q. What's the most important factor for you while designing a space?



Khan: First and foremost, it's the customer's point of view and then comes the design aspect. There has to be great synergy between both the parties.