Daisy Shah inspires many with her holistic lifestyle
Judging by her content on social media, the actress seems to be leading a holistic life which most of us aim to achieve
Actress Daisy Shah who's known for her outstanding acting and dance skills has been part of blockbuster Bollywood films like Jai Ho, Race 3 and more. Judging by her content on social media, the actress seems to be leading a holistic life which most of us aim to achieve.
While most actors would say they start off their day with a 'healthy drink' or 'Yoga', in an exclusive interview, the Bollywood actress revealed that before she does anything else, she prays and then gets out of bed. She then starts off her day with a glass of lemon water and honey. This drink is not just great for metabolism but also keeps one energetic through the day.
Daisy, who has two furry friends, one named Theo and the other Miko is an animal lover. The actress says she loves to spend time with her fur babies during the morning before she hits the gym to get her started for the day. The Race 3 actress is a fitness enthusiast and loves to sweat it out in the gym to maintain her toned physique and washboard abs!
On the work front, the actress's next Bollywood film, The Mystery of the Tattoo opposite Arjun Rampal is going to release soon.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines