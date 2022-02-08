Dating deal breakers ahead of Valentine's Day

Bumble has added a COVID Preferences Center to the Bumble app, which can be accessed by tapping the profile icon. This will help normalise and better facilitate conversations about dating during the pandemic. Following a match, both individuals will be able to see what the other person's dating preferences are - virtual only, or meeting outdoors and in uncrowded places only - and what precautions they want to take.



"It's critical to be authentic about who you are and what matters to you in order to forge a meaningful connection." Lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms have had a seismic impact on our dating priorities and choices when it comes to who, when, and how we want to date in the last two years. 2022 appears to be the year when people want to date in the way that is most comfortable for them, without making any compromises." Bumble's India Communications Director, Samarpita Samaddar, commented.