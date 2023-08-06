Dilli Diary: What’s in a name? Ask a Khatri

As soon as you step out of New Delhi railway station on the Paharganj side, what greets you is a throng of eateries on Chelmsford Road. One of them, unmissable in bright electric orange letters, is called Lahore Dhaba. And as soon as you exit terminal T-3 at Delhi’s IGI airport and head towards the metro station for the Airport Line, the first shop you see on your left is Karachi Bakery.

That these key entry-points into Delhi should allude to Lahore and Karachi says something elemental about this city’s histories, its people and its growth. What is true of the thresholds of the city is also true of its interior—all you need is the eye to see it.

Decades ago, when I was a student in Delhi University’s north campus, I had not noticed that the Sabzi Mandi neighbourhood, a stone’s throw from my college, contained Rawalpindi and Multan, both jewellers.

But once you start noticing, these signs are everywhere. My current neighbourhood in Jangpura has a Lahori Paan (which also sells momos, burgers and milkshakes) while the lane behind my house still bears an old rusting signboard with the name Pashori Mohalla i.e. the neighbourhood of those from Peshawar.

As you move around the city, this network of place-names from (what is now) Pakistan thickens. An evocative geography begins to take shape. The city begins to tell you the story of watershed and tumult. The coordinates of this story keep multiplying as you drive around.