Do queer people age differently?

In his poem ‘A Monsoon Note on Old Age’, the queer Kashmiri-American poet Agha Shahid Ali imagines what it would be like to be old. It is an image of pristine loneliness. ‘This is fifty years later,’ he writes ‘I / sit across myself, folded in / monsoon sweat, my skin / shrivelled, a tired eunuch, aware / only of an absence’.

He was 38 years old when this poem was published in his collection, The Half-Inch Himalayas (1987); the first version of this poem was published ten years before, when he was in his late twenties, about four years after he left Delhi.

Not really old yet, the poet was already seized by a sobering gerontological vision. One in which the aged figure is registering only absences. His lot is not the sublimity of solitude, it is the piercing sting of isolation.

The ‘window bars / sketch a prison on me; / I shuffle the stars, / a pack of old cards’. His beloved, his yaar, has been lost. No community collects around him. Instead, he is surrounded by windows, stars, photographs and rain. The ‘night regains / its textures of rain. I overexpose / your photograph, dusting / death’s far-off country.’

It is a fairly subdued vision. Not just of solitariness but also carrying the charge of the word ‘lonely’ that has stayed true from the early 19th century: ‘dejected for want of company’.

Do queer people experience old age in a manner different from others? Given that the cultural scripts and the social infra-structures of togetherness handed down to them are different from others, surely old age, and its presentiments, hold a resonance that pinches them in a manner unlike others.