Easy does it: Rediscovering the perks of life in the slow lane

In the summer of 2014, I left Bombay, the city I spent the first four decades of my life in, the city of my birth and grounding—to live and teach at a school on a hill 250 km away. The catalyst was my failing marriage.

In 2020, I did it again, this time moving to live a less cluttered, better AQI life in Goa with my son. The catalyst was Covid and the compounded paralysis of it all.

In both cases, I was recalibrating my life, creating new contexts as it were, adapting to new landscapes—physical and psycho-social. But as time passed, I realised I was shying away from fully inhabiting these new lives that I had created for myself. I was adapting well, but I was not immersed in the way I thought I would be. In a sense, my new was still a carry-forward of the old.

I am what they call the sandwich generation—a group of people responsible both for taking care of their young children and their ageing parents. The caregiver in this situation gets sandwiched between two generations that need their support.

Throw in trying to hold a job, or worse, navigate a career and you have a person feeling yo-yoed by competing emotional and labour-intensive demands. Multiply that a few thousand times with being a single parent and you have my life over the past decade. No wonder I felt I was running on empty.