Eight vegans in Bollywood you can take inspiration from!

5. Sahher Bambba

Debuted alongside Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol in 2018 with 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', even Saher Bambba has veganism to credit for being in an amazing shape. The young actor has ably demonstrated that with a vegetarian diet, you can grow a stunning physique. Sahher, who hails from the beautiful city of Shimla says that 'Being a vegan could be your first step towards having a much healthier lifestyle while also contributing to planet earth in your own small way. It's clearly a connection of your mind and body. What you eat is what you are, and we all should always remember that."