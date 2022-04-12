Engage your toddlers indoor

Keeping a toddler busy indoors can be difficult, as they are at an age where they would like to run, explore and be free! Even after spending a fair share of time in the park, kids persist to spend more and more time outside. While parents try their best to entertain them, at times it gets challenging for them to engage their toddlers at home.

Here are some innovative tips from young parents and paediatricians on how to engage your toddlers indoors:

Sonal Sneha, mother of a super active three year-old girl said: "Managing work and household work alongside my daughter was getting a bit tedious as I was not able to play with her all the time. It's when my husband and I decided to bring a pup, Maggie, into her life.